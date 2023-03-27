Number of Americans Saying Patriotism,Religion,Having Children Are Important Declines-Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The number of Americans who highly value patriotism, religion, having children, and other longstanding national priorities has sharply declined over the last five and 25 years, according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal and the University of Chicago's NORC research organization.

The survey of 1,019 adults, conducted from March 1 to 23, found that 38% of respondents said patriotism was "very important," down from 61% in 2019 and 70% in 1998. A similar number, 39%, viewed religion as "very important", down from 48% in 2019 and 62% in 1998.

Less than a third, 30%, said having children was "very important," falling from 43% in 2019 and 59% in 1998.

There were large differences between adults aged 65 or older and those under age 30. Of the younger group, only 23% and 31% saw patriotism and religion, respectively, as "very important," compared to 59% and 55% of the elder group.

Money was the only value that increased in importance over the last 25 years, rising from 31% of respondents in 1998, to 41% in 2019 and 43% this year.