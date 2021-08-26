UrduPoint.com

Number Of Americans Trying To Get Out Of Afghanistan May Be Lower Than 1,000 - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The number of US citizens trying to get out of Afghanistan may be significantly lower than 1,000, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday at a briefing.

"For the remaining 1,000 contacts that we have who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan, we are aggressively reaching to them multiple times a day through multiple channels of communication to determine whether they still want to leave.

Some may no longer be in the country, some claim to be Americans but they are not, some choose to stay. But from this list we believe that the number of Americans actively trying to get out of Afghanistan may be lower, significantly lower than 1,000," he said.

