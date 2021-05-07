Number of Americans With at Least 1 Vaccine Shot to Reach 150Mln on Friday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The number of Americans who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose will reach 150 million on Monday while the number of those who are fully vaccinated will amount to 110 million, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Friday.

"Overall, by the end of today, we will hit two significant milestones in our vaccination program: 150 million Americans with at least their first shot, and 110 million Americans fully vaccinated," Zients said during a briefing.

Zients pointed out that meeting President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one dose by July 4 will require another 13 percent of adults Americans receiving a vaccine.

With respect to the US support of the international vaccination effort, Zients noted that the US continues to work with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue partners to expand vaccine manufacturing facilities in India while Washington provides the most funding to COVAX program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky pointed out that only about one-fifth of 18 to 29 year olds and less than one-third of 30 to 39 year olds are fully vaccinated at present.