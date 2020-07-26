UrduPoint.com
Number Of Arrested In Seattle Riot Climbs To 45, Police Report Injuries To 21 Officers

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Number of Arrested in Seattle Riot Climbs to 45, Police Report Injuries to 21 Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The number of those arrested during civil unrest in the western US city of Seattle on Saturday has climbed to 45, the police said, noting that 21 officers sustained injuries in the riot.

"As of 10pm [5:00 GMT on Sunday]: Police have made 45 arrests in connection with today's riot in the East Precinct. 21 officers sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives. Most officers were able to return to duty. One was treated at a hospital for a knee injury," the police department tweeted late on Saturday.

Earlier, police reported that a group of protesters had set fire and caused damage to a portable trailer and construction site for a county juvenile detention facility. Possible explosions were heard on site.

The radical part of demonstrators smashed windows on personal vehicles and at businesses on several streets. These incidents and multiple vandalism acts prompted the police to declare the unrest a riot.

The United States has been gripped by protests after the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in late May.

