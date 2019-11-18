Number of Arrests in Iranian Protests Against Gas Price Hike Rises to 1,000 - Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism during protests related to the gasoline price hike over the past three days, while the total number of protesters has reached 87,400, media reported on Monday

According to Fars news agency, the greatest damage was caused by the unrest in the provinces of Tehran, Fars, Khuzestan and Kerman.

The Iranian government increased gasoline prices on Friday, prompting rallies across the country. Several people, including law enforcement officers, have reportedly been killed in the unrest.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei voiced support for the government's decision on Sunday.