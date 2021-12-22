Number of Asylum Seekers in EU Rose to 21% in September 2021 - Eurostat

September 2021 saw a 21% increase in asylum applicants looking for international protection in European Union member countries compared to the previous month, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) September 2021 saw a 21% increase in asylum applicants looking for international protection in European Union member countries compared to the previous month, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

"In September 2021, there were 60,800 first-time asylum seekers applying for international protection in the EU Member States, a 58% increase compared with September 2020 (38 600 first-time applicants) and +21% compared with August 2021 (50 200)," Eurostat said.

The number of applications in September exceeded the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 (55,700) and the number recorded in September 2019 (54,500), the report said.

This year, Afghans topped the asylum seekers list (13,800 first-time applicants), following by Syrians (8,700), Iraqis and Bangladeshis (both 2,700), Turks (2,500), and Pakistanis (2,400).

The countries that received the majority of asylum requests were Germany (13,800), France (12,800), Italy (6,300) and Spain (6,200), the report said.

Apart from the surge in asylum seekers this year, there were another 8,600 who reapplied for asylum after obtaining a decision on previous requests, according to Eurostat.