Number of Asylum Seekers in Germany Up 78% in Seven Months - Federal Migration Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The number of applications for refugee status in Germany has increased by 78.1% from January to July 2023 compared with the same period last year, the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said on Monday.

"From January to July 2023, a total of 188,967 people have applied for refugee status in Germany (175,272 of them for the first time and 13,695 following a previous rejection). This means an increase of 78.1% compared with the same period last year (98,395 applications)," the monthly report on the agency's website read.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said it had processed 153,000 asylum applications and approved 51.7% of them. The largest number of applications was filed by Syrians (52,000), Afghans (32,000) and Turks (23,000). Russian asylum seekers rank the seventh with 5,647 applications.