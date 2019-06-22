UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children In Mexico Doubles Compared To 2018 - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Number of Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children in Mexico Doubles Compared to 2018 - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The number of asylum-seeking migrant children in Mexico in the first four months of 2019 has doubled compared to the same period last year, UN Children's International Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore said in a press release on Friday.

"Some 15,500 migrant children and young people were registered by the Mexican migration authorities in the first four months of the year, or 130 a day, according to the latest estimates from the National Migration Institute," the release said. "This figure marks an increase of over 50 percent over the same period last year."

Henrietta explained that most of the migrant children are from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, where adolescent homicide rates are among the highest in the world.

She added that the root causes must first be addressed by regional countries in order to resolve the migration crisis.

In addition, Henrietta urged all countries involved in the migrant crisis to prioritize the best interests of children, keep families together and find alternatives to the detention of children based on their migration status such as placing them in foster families or group homes.

US immigration authorities are scheduled to launch an operation on Sunday throughout the United States to roundup at least 2,000 undocumented migrants who are residing in the country illegally and face deportation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Guatemala Same El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras Sunday 2019 All From Best

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

2 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

2 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.