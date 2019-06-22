Number of Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children in Mexico Doubles Compared to 2018 - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The number of asylum-seeking migrant children in Mexico in the first four months of 2019 has doubled compared to the same period last year, UN Children's International Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore said in a press release on Friday.

"Some 15,500 migrant children and young people were registered by the Mexican migration authorities in the first four months of the year, or 130 a day, according to the latest estimates from the National Migration Institute," the release said. "This figure marks an increase of over 50 percent over the same period last year."

Henrietta explained that most of the migrant children are from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, where adolescent homicide rates are among the highest in the world.

She added that the root causes must first be addressed by regional countries in order to resolve the migration crisis.

In addition, Henrietta urged all countries involved in the migrant crisis to prioritize the best interests of children, keep families together and find alternatives to the detention of children based on their migration status such as placing them in foster families or group homes.

US immigration authorities are scheduled to launch an operation on Sunday throughout the United States to roundup at least 2,000 undocumented migrants who are residing in the country illegally and face deportation.