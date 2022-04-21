UrduPoint.com

Number Of Attacks Against Serbs In Kosovo Doubled In 2021 - Russia's Deputy Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Number of Attacks Against Serbs in Kosovo Doubled in 2021 - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The number of attacks against the Serbian population in Kosovo doubled in 2021 and continues growing, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said at a Security Council meeting.

"Kosovo Serbs remain vulnerable. Stark example was the doubling in a number of attacks targeting them and their property. These attacks doubled in 2021 as compared to 2020. There is also a significant number of such attacks this year," Evstigneeva said on Wednesday.

From January to March alone, 35 incidents have already taken place, she added.

Evstigneeva accused local authorities in the southern parts of Kosovo of efforts to practically drive Serbs out and a clear intent to erase their cultural and religious identity.

"There is a permanent threat looming over Orthodox churches and monasteries, including those which are enshrined as the UNESCO World Heritage sites," she said.

The Russian diplomat urged the Security Council to focus on the situation related to ethnic cleansings in Kosovo.

