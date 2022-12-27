Number of Attacks on US Energy Facilities in 2022 Hits Record - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The number of attacks on energy facilities in the United States in 2022 is at its highest level in the last ten years, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing national statistics.

Physical attacks and cyber-attacks on facilities supplying electricity, including 101 reported cases through the end of August 2022, are at their highest level since 2012, the newspaper said.

More than 22,000 customers have been affected by the attacks registered this year, although, in the vast majority of cases, there were no interruptions in the operation of energy facilities.

In general, the main target for attacks is small energy facilities, such as substations that provide electricity distribution at the local level.

Since attacks on large facilities can lead to an extensive regional catastrophe, there are strict security requirements. Moreover, wind and solar power plants are often at risk, as they are usually located in remote areas where it is more difficult to provide security, the Politico newspaper said.

It is expected that the number of critical power grid components vulnerable to attacks will only increase in the coming decade as the US grid expands and as more people and businesses purchase electric vehicles.

On Monday, three electrical substations were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington. Law enforcement agencies said that unknown persons broke into the territory of substations. More than 14,000 customers were left without electricity.