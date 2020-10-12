Number of Australians going hungry doubled under COVID-19: report

The number of people in Australia requiring food donations almost doubled during COVID-19, with casual workers and international students hit particularly hard, a new report revealed Monday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of people in Australia requiring food donations almost doubled during COVID-19, with casual workers and international students hit particularly hard, a new report revealed Monday.

According to the country's largest provider of charitable food and groceries, Foodbank, three in 10 of the Australians experiencing food insecurity in 2020 had not done so before COVID-19.

"The report highlights that, while need for food relief has become somewhat erratic and unpredictable, charities are reporting that overall demand is up by 47 percent and many of those now experiencing food insecurity have never before needed support," Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey said.

Casual employees, who were more likely to see their jobs disappear due to the pandemic, and international students, who are often ineligible for government assistance, have been two groups to emerge as more vulnerable than others.

Additionally, young people are experiencing food insecurity on a far higher level than older generations, with 65 percent of food insecure Australians aged 18 to 25 going hungry at least once a week.

While the government introduced welfare packages aimed at assisting those affected by the pandemic, there is concern about how they will survive once the payments come to an end or are scaled back, the report also found.

Meanwhile, many of the international students who stayed in Australia during the pandemic -- and are often also in vulnerable fields of employment -- have been largely unable to access the handouts whatsoever.

"Due to their visa status, international students are largely ineligible for government assistance even though many in this group depend on the very jobs that were the first to disappear with the onset of the pandemic." the report said.

"Many are in an extremely difficult position, unable to return home and with families who may be struggling themselves and unable to support them."