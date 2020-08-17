UrduPoint.com
Number Of Belarusians In Hospital After Protests Currently At 158 - Acting Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

There are 158 people remaining in hospitals in Belarus with injuries obtained during the post-election protests, Belarusian Acting Health Minister Vladimir Karanik said on Monday

MINSK/WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) There are 158 people remaining in hospitals in Belarus with injuries obtained during the post-election protests, Belarusian Acting Health Minister Vladimir Karanik said on Monday.

"At the moment, 158 people remain in hospitals," Karanik said in response to Sputnik's question during a public appearance at a protest near the ministry building.

According to the official, the total number of hospitalized people includes three cases of severe injuries, while the rest are in "a stable, non-critical condition."

Neighboring Poland, in the meantime, has offered help in treating the Belarusians injured during the protests. As stated by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz during a meeting of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, all such requests will be processed by Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health.

"With regard to medical assistance, the issue is obvious for us. The Polish government maintains and has always maintained readiness to provide immediate assistance," Przydacz said, going on to clarify that "the Defense Ministry Hospital and the military hospital are ready to admit and help those in need of assistance.

"

Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since August 9, when a presidential election saw incumbent President Aleksander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, according to the official estimate. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the results, and people took to the streets en masse to demand that the president step down.

Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. There was one confirmed fatality so far during the protest in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while hundreds of people including more than 120 police officers have sustained injuries.

