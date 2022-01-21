Number of Blacks in US Born in Foreign Country to Double by 2060 - Pew Research Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) One of every ten Black people in the United States as of 2019 was born in a foreign country, a number likely to double by 2060, Pew Research Center said in a study on Thursday.

"Roughly 4.6 million, or one-in-ten, Black people in the US was born in a different country as of 2019, up from 3% in 1980," the study said. "By 2060, the US Census Bureau projects that this number will increase to 9.5 million, or more than double the current level."

According to Pew researchers, between 1980 and 2019 the nation's Black population as a whole grew by 20 million with Black people who are foreign-born comprising 19 percent of this growth.

It is expected that in the future the Black immigrant population will count as about 33 percent of US Black population growth through 2060, Pew analysts said.

The researchers noted also that Black immigrant growth is expected to overtake African Americans. Even though the numbers in both groups is increasing, the number of foreign-born Blacks is projected to explode by 90 percent between 2020 and 2060, while their counterparts are expected to grow by 29 percent during that same period.