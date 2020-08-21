UrduPoint.com
Number Of Bulgarians Who Travel Drops By 63.3 Pct In Q2

About 447,200 Bulgarian residents made tourist trips in the second quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 63.3 percent, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Friday

According to preliminary data of the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of Bulgarians who traveled within the country dropped by more than 55 percent, and the number of Bulgarians who traveled abroad was down by nearly 87 percent.

NSI data showed that 92.7 percent of the Bulgarians traveled within the country in the second quarter, 6.

8 percent traveled abroad, and only 0.5 percent -- both in the country and abroad.

"Holiday and recreation" was the main reason for tourist trips in the country and abroad, with figures at 44.5 percent and 81.4 percent respectively, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the survey, which covered people aged 15 and over, showed that the average spending per person for private trips was 107 U.S. Dollars in the country and 302 U.S. dollars abroad.

At the same time, the average expenditure per person on business trips was 80 U.S. dollars for domestic trip and 575 U.S. dollars for outbound trips, the NSI added.

