Number Of California COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 14,300, Deaths Increase To 343 - Governor

Tue 07th April 2020

Number of California COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 14,300, Deaths Increase to 343 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US state of California has confirmed more than 14,000 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 343 fatalities related to the disease, Governor Gavin Newsom said during a daily briefing on Monday.

"Here is just a quick update: 14,336, that's the official count. It's up 6.7 percent in total number of COVID-19 positive [cases]," Newsom told reporters.

"We tragically have lost 343 lives to this virus."

Newsom said 2,509 infected people have been hospitalized, including 1,085 who were placed in intensive care units.

California expects the outbreak to reach its peak in mid-May and continues to procure 50,000 hospital beds in addition to the health care system's capacity of 75,000 beds, Newsom added.

The United States has confirmed 352,546 COVID-19 cases with 10,389 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

