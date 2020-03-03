UrduPoint.com
Number Of Canadian Coronavirus Cases Spikes To 27 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Canada's number of novel coronavirus cases now stands at 27, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

The announcement comes after the province of Ontario recorded ten new cases just in the past three days.

"In Canada, we now have 27 cases in total," Tam said on Monday. "Eighteen in Ontario, eight in British Columbia, and one in Quebec. These cases are travelers from China, Iran, and Egypt."

Tam said Canada has not seen any instances of locally transmitted cases.

New screening measures, Tam added, will be introduced for travelers arriving from Iran, placing them on par with arrivals from the coronavirus-stricken Hubei province in China.

Those who recently traveled to Iran will be required to provide customs officials with contact information and travel history, and self-isolate for a period of 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus, Canadian officials have said.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 people having died and more than 45,000 recovered.

