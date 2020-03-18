- Home
- World
- News
- Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises by Third to 598, Death Toll at 8 - Health Official
Number Of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises By Third To 598, Death Toll At 8 - Health Official
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM
Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has jumped by more than 30% to 598, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has jumped by more than 30% to 598, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.
The death toll across the country now stands at 8, Tam said.
"As of right now, there are 598 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Canada," Tam told reporters on Monday.