Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises by Third to 598, Death Toll at 8 - Health Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has jumped by more than 30% to 598, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

The death toll across the country now stands at 8, Tam said.

"As of right now, there are 598 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Canada," Tam told reporters on Monday.