UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises By Third To 598, Death Toll At 8 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises by Third to 598, Death Toll at 8 - Health Official

Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has jumped by more than 30% to 598, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has jumped by more than 30% to 598, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

The death toll across the country now stands at 8, Tam said.

"As of right now, there are 598 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Canada," Tam told reporters on Monday.

Related Topics

Canada Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Norway proposes extended government powers over co ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands provision of ..

24 seconds ago

UN Chief Appoints Swiss Diplomat Lazzarini to Head ..

25 seconds ago

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

40 minutes ago

Norwegian Government Wants Extra Powers to Tackle ..

27 seconds ago

RT France Sound Engineer Tests Positive for Corona ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.