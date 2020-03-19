UrduPoint.com
Number Of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Spikes To 772, Death Toll At 9 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Spikes to 772, Death Toll at 9 - Health Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada is approaching 800 and the death toll has increased to nine, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"In Canada, as of now, there are 772 cases and nine deaths of COVID-19," Tam told reporters.

