Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 400 - Chief Medical Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has reached 407, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

"As of right now, we have 407 cases of COVID-19 in Canada," Tam told reporters on Monday. "All ten provinces have now reported cases."

Earlier on Monday, data published by Health Canada revealed 324 cases of COVID-19. The 83 new infections represent a 26% spike in cases, in one day.

The total includes, now, eight Canadians evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship that have tested positive for coronavirus, Tam said.

This development follows news that British Columbia recorded another three deaths resulting from the virus, bringing Canada's total to 4.

In recent days, Canadian health officials have stressed that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing and that all possible measures are being taken. On Monday, this prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban most foreign citizens from entering the country.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there is an excess of 179,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 7,000 deaths and 78,078 recoveries.