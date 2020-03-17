UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 400 - Chief Medical Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 400 - Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has reached 407, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

"As of right now, we have 407 cases of COVID-19 in Canada," Tam told reporters on Monday. "All ten provinces have now reported cases."

Earlier on Monday, data published by Health Canada revealed 324 cases of COVID-19. The 83 new infections represent a 26% spike in cases, in one day.

The total includes, now, eight Canadians evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship that have tested positive for coronavirus, Tam said.

This development follows news that British Columbia recorded another three deaths resulting from the virus, bringing Canada's total to 4.

In recent days, Canadian health officials have stressed that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing and that all possible measures are being taken. On Monday, this prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban most foreign citizens from entering the country.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there is an excess of 179,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 7,000 deaths and 78,078 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Columbia Justin Trudeau All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

2 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.