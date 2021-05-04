UrduPoint.com
Number Of Caracas-Moscow Flights May Be Increased To Three Per Week - Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Number of Caracas-Moscow Flights May Be Increased to Three Per Week - Airline

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Conviasa airline expects to bring the number of direct flights between Caracas and Moscow to three per week in the future, airline head Ramon Velasquez told Sputnik.

Venezuela and Russia opened direct flights on Monday, and a plane from Moscow landed in Caracas.

"Flights from Moscow to Caracas will be carried out every 15 days, but we understand that communication [between the countries] in tourism is very important in the future, and we will switch to flights once a week, we even plan to make three flights a week to link Caracas and Moscow," Velasquez said.

