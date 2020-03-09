UrduPoint.com
Number Of Cases Of Coronavirus Disease In Finland Reaches 33 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Finland has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the total toll of those infected to 33, the health authorities in central Finland said in a statement on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Finland has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the total toll of those infected to 33, the health authorities in central Finland said in a statement on Monday.

"Central Finland Central Hospital has registered three cases of the coronavirus infection.

Two patients were infected with the virus in Finland. One of them returned from the epidemic area," the statement said.

So far, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000, while over 3,800 died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

