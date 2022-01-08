(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The death toll in the collapse of a canteen in China's Chongqing reached 16, Chinese media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television said an explosion in a canteen in China's Chongqing municipality trapped 20 people under the debris.

Rescuers reportedly pulled 13 people out, three of whom showed no signs of life. The number of causalities later rose to nine.

Xinhua updated the death toll to 16 people. Another 10 were injured, the news said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The collapse was presumably caused by a gas explosion.