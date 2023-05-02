Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Ministry

At least 550 people have been killed in Sudan in the armed conflict between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the hostilities injured nearly 5,000 people

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) At least 550 people have been killed in Sudan in the armed conflict between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the hostilities injured nearly 5,000 people.

"In all hospitals in the provinces of Sudan, a total of 550 deaths and 4926 injured were recorded," the ministry wrote on social media.