Number of Catalans Opposed to Independence Up by 4.2 Percentage Points Since April - Poll

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A number of Catalans who are against the autonomous region's independence Spain has increased to 48.3 percent from 44.1 percent in April , according to a poll, conducted by the CEO survey institute and published on Friday.

Meanwhile, 42.

3 percent have called for dialogue with the central government in Madrid without any conditions from both sides, the survey showed.

At the same time, 39.7 percent stressed the need to conduct such dialogue in line with the Spanish constitution.

A total of 1,500 people took part in the poll, which was conducted between June 25 and July 17.