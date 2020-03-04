Number of Children in Need in Rukban Much Lower Than Last Year - UNICEF

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) A number of children in need in Rukban camp is significantly less compared to last year as a lot of people left the camp to live inside Syria, UNICEF middle East and North Africa regional communications chief Juliette Touma told Sputnik.

"I don't have the number of kids anymore, but I can certainly assure you that the number of children in need in the area is much, much less in comparison with what we had this time last year," Touma said on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "Because a lot of people, a lot of families have been able to return and they are now living inside Syria."

Touma said UNICEF has provided support to the people in the camp for years, but now much less than before.

"We have been sending supplies to families in Rukban," she added. "We also manage a UN supported clinic where kids who have severe conditions, medical conditions used to come to this clinic and get treatment."

The Rukban camp - located in south Syria on the border with Jordan and Iraq - falls within the zone occupied by the United States around its At Tanf military base. The US presence has made it difficult for humanitarian workers to access the facility and for refugees to leave.

The Russian and Syrian governments have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the Rukban refugee camp.