Number Of Children In Poverty In Italy Tripled Over Last 10 Years - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:50 PM
The number of children, who live in poverty in Italy, has reached 375,000 and this number almost tripled since 2008, national media reported on Monday
Almost half of the poor children - 563,000 - live in South Italy, which is less economically developed than other parts of the country, the ANSA news agency reported, citing the Save the Children non-governmental organization.
About 508,000 poor children live in Northern Italy and 192,000 more in Central Italy.
According to Save the children, the level of childhood poverty in Italy is a record high for the EU member states.