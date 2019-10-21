Number of Children in Poverty in Italy Tripled Over Last 10 Years - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The number of children, who live in poverty in Italy , has reached 375,000 and this number almost tripled since 2008, national media reported on Monday.

Almost half of the poor children - 563,000 - live in South Italy, which is less economically developed than other parts of the country, the ANSA news agency reported, citing the Save the Children non-governmental organization.

About 508,000 poor children live in Northern Italy and 192,000 more in Central Italy.

According to Save the children, the level of childhood poverty in Italy is a record high for the EU member states.