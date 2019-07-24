UrduPoint.com
Number Of Children Injured In Tent Camp Fire In Russia's Far East Up To 8 - Regional Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Number of Children Injured in Tent Camp Fire in Russia's Far East Up to 8 - Regional Gov't



KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The number of children injured in the heavy fire that hit a tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory climbed to eight on Wednesday, as a boy with singes sought medical assistance, the press secretary of the regional government, Nadezhda Tomchenko, said.

The fire broke out early on Tuesday and devastated 20 out of 26 tents in the camp, where 189 children were staying. Four children were killed and five adults were injured, while the number of injured children previously stood at seven.

"Parents of a 12-year-old boy turned to a city hospital in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Wednesday. Singes were registered. The doctors prescribed him a treatment regimen. The parents have refused to hospitalize the child," Tomchenko told reporters.

She added that more injured people could seek medical assistance later. Doctors will register all the patients so that the families of the victims could receive compensation.

