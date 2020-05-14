UrduPoint.com
Number Of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Continues To Grow In New York City - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) New York City is concerned over the booming number of inflammatory disease linked to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among children, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Thursday.

