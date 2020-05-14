Number of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Continues to Grow in New York City - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) New York City is concerned over the booming number of inflammatory disease linked to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among children, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Thursday.

"The number of children affected continues to grow.

Now we have 100 confirmed cases in New York City," de Blasio said during a press briefing. "We lost 1 child,."

The mayor expressed "deep concern" about a disease named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS).

The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease that causes heart and kidney failure and mostly affects young children.