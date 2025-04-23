Open Menu

Number Of China's Digital Reading Users Reach 670 Million In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Number of China's digital reading users reach 670 million in 2024

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The number of digital reading users in China reached 670 million in 2024, marking a 17.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to a report on digital reading released on Wednesday.

The report was released at a national reading conference that kicked off in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, coinciding with the 30th World Book and Copyright Day on Wednesday.

The report showed that the overall revenue of China's digital reading market in 2024 amounted to 66.14 billion Yuan (9.2 billion U.S. Dollars), up 16.65 percent from a year earlier.

The total number of digital reading works in China topped 63 million, with a year-on-year increase of 6.31 percent. Of this total, online literature and e-books accounted for 67.55 percent, while audio reading materials made up 32.45 percent.

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

2 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

5 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

14 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

14 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

14 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

14 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

14 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World