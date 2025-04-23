Number Of China's Digital Reading Users Reach 670 Million In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The number of digital reading users in China reached 670 million in 2024, marking a 17.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to a report on digital reading released on Wednesday.
The report was released at a national reading conference that kicked off in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, coinciding with the 30th World Book and Copyright Day on Wednesday.
The report showed that the overall revenue of China's digital reading market in 2024 amounted to 66.14 billion Yuan (9.2 billion U.S. Dollars), up 16.65 percent from a year earlier.
The total number of digital reading works in China topped 63 million, with a year-on-year increase of 6.31 percent. Of this total, online literature and e-books accounted for 67.55 percent, while audio reading materials made up 32.45 percent.
