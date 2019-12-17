Number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia reaches 2 million in 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Some 2.02 million Chinese tourists had visited Cambodia in the first 10 months of 2019, up 24.4 percent compared to the same period last year, a tourism ministry's report said on Tuesday.

The report showed that China remained the largest source of foreign visitors to the Cambodia, accounting for 38.3 percent of the total foreign arrivals during the January-October period this year.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon said that China is a huge market for its tourism industry.

According to the report, a total of 5.29 million international tourists traveled to Cambodia during the first 10 months of this year, up 9.

7 percent over the same period last year.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the country's economy.

Last year, Cambodia received 6.2 million foreign tourists including 2 million Chinese, earning gross revenue of 4.35 billion U.S. Dollars, Thong Khon said, adding that tourism contributed 12.7 percent to the country's GDP.

Cambodia is famous for three world heritage sites, namely the Angkor archeological park, the Preah Vihear temple, and the Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site.