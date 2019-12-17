UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Chinese Tourists To Cambodia Reaches 2 Million In 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia reaches 2 million in 10 months

Some 2.02 million Chinese tourists had visited Cambodia in the first 10 months of 2019, up 24.4 percent compared to the same period last year, a tourism ministry's report said on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Some 2.02 million Chinese tourists had visited Cambodia in the first 10 months of 2019, up 24.4 percent compared to the same period last year, a tourism ministry's report said on Tuesday.

The report showed that China remained the largest source of foreign visitors to the Cambodia, accounting for 38.3 percent of the total foreign arrivals during the January-October period this year.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon said that China is a huge market for its tourism industry.

According to the report, a total of 5.29 million international tourists traveled to Cambodia during the first 10 months of this year, up 9.

7 percent over the same period last year.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the country's economy.

Last year, Cambodia received 6.2 million foreign tourists including 2 million Chinese, earning gross revenue of 4.35 billion U.S. Dollars, Thong Khon said, adding that tourism contributed 12.7 percent to the country's GDP.

Cambodia is famous for three world heritage sites, namely the Angkor archeological park, the Preah Vihear temple, and the Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site.

Related Topics

World China Same Temple Cambodia SITE 2019 Market Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

4 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

5 minutes ago

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

9 minutes ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

17 minutes ago

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

24 minutes ago

2.83 million applications under tax refunds for to ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.