Number of Cholera Cases in Philippines Increases by 282% in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The number of cholera cases in the Philippines increased by 282% from January to October of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, the Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported, citing the health ministry.

According to the Philippine Department of Health, the incidence of cholera in the country has surged from 976 to 3,729 cases, and 33 people have died of cholera since January, the report said.

Cholera outbreaks have been registered in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Davao and Caraga.

The cause of the infection is contamination of drinking water due to the monsoon season. Many areas suffered from floods and residents had to evacuate.

Children aged 5-9 are the most susceptible to the infection.

Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.