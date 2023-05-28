Number of Cholera Deaths in South Africa Rises to 23 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The death toll from the cholera outbreak in South Africa has risen to 23, with a total of 48 laboratory-confirmed cases, the Department of Health of the northern Gauteng province said on Sunday.

"The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Cholera... is standing at 48.

To date, 23 people have unfortunately passed on from the disease outbreak," the statement read.

The South African health ministry declared a cholera outbreak on May 21 after stool tests from 19 people with symptoms returned positive. Health officials are urging people to report symptoms of diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration to nearby health facilities, and to maintain good hygiene.