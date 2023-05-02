Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises to 447 - Doctors' Union

The number of civilians killed in the armed conflict in Sudan has reached 447, while 2,255 others were injured since mid-April, the Sudanese doctors' union said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The number of civilians killed in the armed conflict in Sudan has reached 447, while 2,255 others were injured since mid-April, the Sudanese doctors' union said on Tuesday.

"The number of civilian deaths has increased to 447, and the number of injured to 2,255 since the clashes broke out," the union said on social media.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.