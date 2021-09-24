MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The number of climbers, who died on Mount Elbrus in the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria because of the bad weather, has risen to 5, while 14 others have been rescued, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, a group of 19 mountain climbers asked the Russian rescue services for help due to adverse weather at the height of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet). Previously, it was reported about three victims of the incident.

"During the search and rescue operation on Mount Elbrus, 14 people were rescued, they have been evacuated to the Azau ski resort on snowcats and submitted to doctors.

Unfortunately, five people have died," the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The search and rescue operation, which involved 69 people and 16 vehicles, has come to an end. The rescuers worked under heavy weather conditions with the visibility of no more than a meter, wind gusts of 40-70 meters per second (90-157 miles per hour), heavy precipitation and temperatures up to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).