UrduPoint.com

Number Of Climbers Who Died On Russia's Elbrus Rises To 5 - Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Number of Climbers Who Died on Russia's Elbrus Rises to 5 - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The number of climbers, who died on Mount Elbrus in the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria because of the bad weather, has risen to 5, while 14 others have been rescued, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, a group of 19 mountain climbers asked the Russian rescue services for help due to adverse weather at the height of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet). Previously, it was reported about three victims of the incident.

"During the search and rescue operation on Mount Elbrus, 14 people were rescued, they have been evacuated to the Azau ski resort on snowcats and submitted to doctors.

Unfortunately, five people have died," the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The search and rescue operation, which involved 69 people and 16 vehicles, has come to an end. The rescuers worked under heavy weather conditions with the visibility of no more than a meter, wind gusts of 40-70 meters per second (90-157 miles per hour), heavy precipitation and temperatures up to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Weather Russia Vehicles Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.