Number Of Commercial Performances In China Exceeds Pre-pandemic Level

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Number of commercial performances in China exceeds pre-pandemic level

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- The number of revenue-generating performance events in the first three quarters of 2023 surpassed the pre-pandemic level, a senior official said Thursday.

In the period, 342,000 such performances were held nationwide, up 121 percent from the same period in 2019, said Lu Yingchuan, deputy minister of culture and tourism, at a press conference

