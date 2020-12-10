Number of community outbreak-linked COVID-19 cases rises to 39 in Cambodia

Cambodia confirmed one more local COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of infected people linked to the first-ever community transmission to 39, said a Ministry of Health (MoH)'s statement on Thursday

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Cambodia confirmed one more local COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of infected people linked to the first-ever community transmission to 39, said a Ministry of Health (MoH)'s statement on Thursday.

The first community transmission was detected on Nov. 28 after six people in a family, who reside in both capital Phnom Penh and northwest Siem Reap province, tested positive for the virus, as the origin of their infection has not been determined yet.

The new positive case was found Wednesday on a 37-year-old man, who took a test after visiting a clothing store branch in the capital, where five people had recently been tested positive for the virus since they went to the store during the Black Friday event on Nov.

27, the statement said.

The new patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital, it said.

Also on Thursday, the MoH reported an imported COVID-19 case involving a 29-year-old Cambodian man, who returned to the country on Nov. 18 from Japan via a connecting flight in South Korea.

He was tested positive for the virus in his second test conducted on the final day of his quarantine. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Since January to date, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 356 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with no deaths and 307 recoveries, the MoH said.