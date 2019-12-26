UrduPoint.com
Number Of Complaints On Preliminary Results Of Afghan Election Up To 16,500 - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Number of Complaints on Preliminary Results of Afghan Election Up to 16,500 - Watchdog

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Some 16,500 complaints have by now been filed with the Afghan Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC) since the preliminary results of September's presidential vote were announced, prompting concerns that the investigation launched on Thursday to review the petitions may delay the final outcome.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election commission said that, according to preliminary results, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had been reelected with 50.64 percent of the vote. Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who came second with 39.52 percent, swiftly challenged the results, calling the vote "rigged." By Monday, 11,000 complaints had been filed with the watchdog.

According to the ECC, most of the complaints were sent by Abdullah's Stability and Integration campaign team, which filed 8,000 petitions, and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Peace and Islamic Justice, which submitted 4,400.

"The Complaints Commission is obligated to investigate complaints within 15 days and finalize their investigations," Zahra Bayan Shinwari, the head of the ECC, said at a press conference, adding that the commission would evaluate these petitions independently.

Meanwhile, the commission is also concerned about the number of complaints, because if at least 11,500 of Ghani's votes get invalidated, a second round of the election must be held.

The ECC now has 36 days ahead to investigate the complains and share its final report with the Independent Election Commission.

The presidential election in Afghanistan was held on September 28, but the results have been postponed due to auditing. Abdullah's supporters have been blocking the commission's attempts to recount votes in seven provinces.

To win the election, a candidate needs to get more than 50 percent of the vote. The final results of the election will be announced after the complaints are fully reviewed.

