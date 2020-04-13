UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Brazil Reaches 22,169 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Brazil detected more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the South American country reached 22,169, the Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the coronavirus-related death toll climbed to 1,223.

"The number of infected people is 22,169, [the number of] deaths is 1,223, the mortality rate is 5.5 percent," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The mortality rate increased by 0.1 percent from a day earlier, according to the official data.

In Brazil, the southeastern states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

More Stories From World

