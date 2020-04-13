Number of Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Brazil Reaches 22,169 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Brazil detected more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the South American country reached 22,169, the Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the coronavirus-related death toll climbed to 1,223.

"The number of infected people is 22,169, [the number of] deaths is 1,223, the mortality rate is 5.5 percent," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The mortality rate increased by 0.1 percent from a day earlier, according to the official data.

In Brazil, the southeastern states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.