Number Of Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In China Reaches 217 - Reports

Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

The number of people infected by a new type of coronavirus in China has increased to 217 people, China's Central Television reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The number of people infected by a new type of coronavirus in China has increased to 217 people, China's Central Television reported on Monday.

The earlier reports listed 198 cases, three of them fatal.

As of this day, 224 cases of the virus have been reported in mainland China, according to the broadcaster. The diagnosis has been confirmed in 217 cases.

The majority of cases, 198, have been reported from the city of Wuhan, in central China, with other five being from Beijing, and 14 from the Guangdong province.

The new virus was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The outbreak was confirmed to be that of a new type of coronavirus last week and airports across the world have stepped up measures to monitor passengers for the disease.

