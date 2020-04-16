Number of Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Morocco Surpasses 2,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Morocco has exceeded 2,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the total number of those infected has increased to 2,024, while 127 patients have died from the disease and 229 others have been cured.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, Moroccan authorities declared in late March a state of emergency in the country until April 20. In addition, the kingdom has suspended air traffic with all foreign states.