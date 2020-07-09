Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Brazil Tops 1.7 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 44,571 over the past day - nearly as many as the day before - to 1,713,160, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has gone up 1,223 to 67,964, the ministry said.

A total of 1,020,901 people have recovered from the disease.