Number Of Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Brazil Tops 1.7 Million - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 44,571 over the past day - nearly as many as the day before - to 1,713,160, the country's Health Ministry said.
The death toll has gone up 1,223 to 67,964, the ministry said.
A total of 1,020,901 people have recovered from the disease.