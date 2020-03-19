UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Mexico Rises To 118 - Epidemiological Service

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Mexico Rises to 118 - Epidemiological Service

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Mexican authorities have registered 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the overall number of those infected totaled 118, head of Mexico's epidemiological service Jose Luis Alomia said.

"Currently, 118 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed, we are studying 314 suspected cases of illness and 787 tests were negative," Alomia said at a press conference broadcast on the country's Health Ministry's Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, over 8,000 have died.

