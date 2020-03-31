Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Moldova Increases to 353 - Health Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Moldova has registered 55 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 353, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have confirmed 55 new coronavirus cases. We also report that on March 29, a woman diagnosed with the coronavirus died in Transnistria [breakaway region].

Today we also learned about a patient from the town of Edinet, who died [and] was diagnosed with the coronavirus post mortem," Dumbraveanu said.

On March 17, the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended air traffic with all countries and closed its land border. Since March 25, people over 63 years old have been prohibited from unnecessarily going outside.