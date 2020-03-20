Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Turkey Rises by 168 to 359 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Turkey has increased by 88 percent to 359 within the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"168 out of 1,981 tests conducted within the past 24 hours turned out to be positive. The number of infected people has reached 359.

Unfortunately, we have lost an 85-year-old woman, the death toll has reached four [people]," Koca wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.