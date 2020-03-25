UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Worldwide Exceeds 372,000, Over 16,000 Died - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the new type of coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 372,000, over 16,000 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation report.

The total number of cases has reached 372,757, most have been registered in Europe - more than 195,000.

The global death toll has reached 16,231, of which more than 10,000 deaths were in the European region.

