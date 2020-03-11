Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus Disease in S.Korea Up 242 to 7,755 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 7,755, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Wednesday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 60.

A total of 41 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, so the overall number of people who have recovered stands at 288.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."