Number Of Confirmed Cholera Cases In Lebanon Exceeds 380 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Lebanon has confirmed a total of 381 cholera cases, including 17 fatalities, since the outbreak of the disease in early October, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean said

"Since the first case was confirmed on 5 October 2022, over 1400 suspected (cholera) cases have been reported across the country, including 381 laboratory-confirmed cases and 17 deaths," the statement read.

The cholera outbreak was initially registered in the northern regions of Lebanon, but the infection quickly spread to all eight governorates and 18 out of 26 districts, the WHO regional office added.

A strain of cholera similar to that discovered in Syria, where the outbreak was confirmed in September, is circulating in Lebanon.

The situation in the country is being exacerbated by the difficult economic environment and limited access to clean water and sanitation.

The WHO raised serious concerns regarding cholera in October, saying that 27 countries had reported a resurgence of disease outbreaks in the past nine months.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if left untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral re-hydration solutions.

