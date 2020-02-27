Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Bahrain Rises to 33 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bahrain has risen to 33, the Bahraini Health Ministry said.

"The total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 33 after seven new cases were registered," the ministry said on Twitter.

It also said most cases had been detected in citizens who had returned from Iran.