Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Belgium Rises to 4,249 - Health Authorities

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 526 to 4,249 over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the virus-related death toll increased by 34 and reached 122 people

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 526 to 4,249 over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the virus-related death toll increased by 34 and reached 122 people.

"The authorities recorded 526 new cases of infection, and 34 patients died over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

Belgium has already imposed strict quarantine measures, banned public gatherings, prohibited non-essential travel and shut down non-essential shops.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 387,000, with over 16,000 deaths and over 101,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.