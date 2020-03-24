UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Belgium Rises To 4,249 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:59 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Belgium Rises to 4,249 - Health Authorities

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 526 to 4,249 over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the virus-related death toll increased by 34 and reached 122 people

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 526 to 4,249 over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the virus-related death toll increased by 34 and reached 122 people.

"The authorities recorded 526 new cases of infection, and 34 patients died over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

Belgium has already imposed strict quarantine measures, banned public gatherings, prohibited non-essential travel and shut down non-essential shops.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 387,000, with over 16,000 deaths and over 101,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.

Related Topics

World Died Belgium From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting rega ..

43 seconds ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Balochistan

46 seconds ago

Sindh University joins fight against COVID 19, pre ..

47 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan sim ..

49 seconds ago

PM announces Rs 4,000 for poor families

24 minutes ago

Capital's resdients adopting social distancing to ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.