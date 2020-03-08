UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Brazil Rises To 19 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Brazil Rises to 19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has risen to 19, while six new cases have been confirmed on Saturday, the Brazilian Health Ministry said.

"There are currently 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil, of which 16 are imported, and 3 more are cases of transmission of the virus within the country," the ministry said in the official Twitter account.

Brazil was the first country in South America to confirm a COVID-19 case on its soil in late February. Since then, the coronavirus has been detected in Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Paraguay.

On the global scale, over 100,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Argentina Ecuador Brazil Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

7 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

7 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

7 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

8 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.