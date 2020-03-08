Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Brazil Rises to 19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has risen to 19, while six new cases have been confirmed on Saturday, the Brazilian Health Ministry said.

"There are currently 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil, of which 16 are imported, and 3 more are cases of transmission of the virus within the country," the ministry said in the official Twitter account.

Brazil was the first country in South America to confirm a COVID-19 case on its soil in late February. Since then, the coronavirus has been detected in Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Paraguay.

On the global scale, over 100,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died.